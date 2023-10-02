The Ballarat region has been included in a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which is set to lash the state this week.
But the city and nearby towns are likely to avoid the worst of the weather, as a cold front crosses Victoria from Tuesday morning.
Five to 15 millimetres of rain is forecast for Ballarat on Tuesday, as a run of perfect spring weather comes to an end.
Towns north of Ballarat, including Creswick, Clunes and Daylesford are expected to receive as much as 25mm on Tuesday.
Areas further east, including Trentham, are forecast to cop as much as 25mm on Tuesday and up to nine millimetres on Wednesday.
The Melbourne area could also receive between nine and 35mm on Tuesday and another 15 millimetres on Wednesday.
The Gippsland area is expected to be the most severely affected affected by heavy rain and potential flooding, with up to 120mm possible in Sale over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with similar falls further east. It comes as firefighters continue to monitor a number of large fires in the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has since issued the weather warning, with "heavy rainfall ... expected to develop over the ranges in northeastern Victoria during Tuesday afternoon as the progression of the front slows."
"For Central Victoria, including Melbourne: strong winds averaging 50 to 60 kmh with damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 kmh are possible from early Tuesday morning," the warning said.
"Winds should ease over western parts of the warning area from around sunrise before easing in central parts, including Melbourne, by mid to late morning."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
It follows a warm end to September for Ballarat, with Saturday, September 30, topping out at 25.4 degrees - the warmest day of the month.
