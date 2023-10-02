Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Ballarat East that led to a man being hospitalised.
Officers said the drama began in a King Street home around 6.10am on Wednesday, September 27.
Police have been told a man was assaulted during the incident and received medical treatment at the scene.
The Courier understands the victim may have been stabbed in the incident.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to an incident at 6.30am and a man in his 30s was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) with upper and lower body injuries in a stable condition.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online a crimestoppersvic.com.au
