The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Crime

Man hospitalised after alleged Ballarat East break-in

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 2 2023 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Ballarat East that led to a man being hospitalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.