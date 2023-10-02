Bystanders have come to the rescue of a driver stranded after a trailer rolled on one of Ballarat's most notorious roundabouts.
The accident happened on Creswick Road just after midday Monday.
The operators of the nearby Grab a Bite takeaway rang triple-zero and also helped direct traffic in Webster Street, while an employee of The Courier also helped with traffic control on the roundabout.
"We all heard the bang when it happened," sales specialist Ash Smith said.
"We raced out expecting to maybe help push the trailer back up, but it was pretty obvious straight away it was just too heavy.
"We saw that cars were just driving towards the accident, so I waved them down to warn them - and just did what had to be done."
Nearby tradespeople lent her a hi-vis vest.
At least two Troon construction workers from the Creswick Road Officeworks redevelopment also pitched in with an heavy duty forklift to move the cargo - a huge jackhammer estimated to weigh about two tonnes.
One Ballarat police divisional van turned up and two members supervised the clean-up as well as the re-securing of the load.
Traffic was disrupted for at least half an hour.
No one was injured and all lanes of the roundabout were open to traffic by 12.50pm.
It comes after a busy long weekend for Ballarat police - with Operation Scoreboard, AFL Grand Final revelry and officers keeping a close eye on a Bandidos national run.
It is alleged a Bandidos member was shot near the club's Delacombe clubrooms on Sunday - with the man presenting at Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) at 1.20am.
Police said that at this stage there had been no arrests over the shooting.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.