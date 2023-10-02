The Courier
Ballarat community to the rescue after rollover

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 2 2023 - 1:25pm
People working nearby raced to the scene of a trailer rollover on Creswick Road. They included The Courier sales specialist Ash Smith who waved traffic away for several minutes. Picture by The Courier.
People working nearby raced to the scene of a trailer rollover on Creswick Road. They included The Courier sales specialist Ash Smith who waved traffic away for several minutes. Picture by The Courier.

Bystanders have come to the rescue of a driver stranded after a trailer rolled on one of Ballarat's most notorious roundabouts.

