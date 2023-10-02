An Alfredton man has been given a fine over a domestic violence incident about a phone.
The man, 33, his wife and daughter, three, were home on Thursday, September 23, when the man confronted his partner about chatting to other men on her phone.
He confronted her in the bedroom, before grabbing her phone and going into the lounge room.
His partner followed him into the room and attempted to get her phone back. He then slapped her numerous times, she fell onto the ground, where he kicked her, "stomped" on her back and punched her.
The confrontation continued back into the bedroom where he was still attempted to read the chat conversations on the phone.
The man then pushed his partner back, where she fell onto the bed.
The woman then fled the house.
When spoken to by Victorian police, the man admitted to the incident.
At the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, the man said he was "regretful" for what he had done to his wife and embarrassed over the incident.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann raised concern over the trauma the incident would have on not only the man's partner but 3-year-old child.
The man said he "kept his voice low" so the child didn't wake up.
Magistrate Stratmann said the man had "breached the trusts which exists in an intimate relationship."
The victim had written a statement in support of the man's character.
Magistrate Stratmann ordered the man pay a $1500 fine.
He also warned if the man returned to court due to another domestic incident, the man could face prison.
"Act respectfully to yourself and those who trust you," Magistrate Stramann said.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
