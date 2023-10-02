A Ballarat doctor, aged 34, has lost her driver's licence for more than two years over some poor driving decisions.
After a long nightshift, the medical professional left her shift on May 4, drove dangerously and ended up crashing her car when attempting to pull over.
A drug test found illicit substances in her system.
The accused was sentenced at Ballarat Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2 where Magistrate Mark Strattmann said it was "very serious offending".
"You would have been in emergency rooms and seen what can happen with road trauma, and dealt with drug-affected people," he said.
Magistrate Strattmann said, reading the letters of support, the person behind the wheel of the car, was "not the sort of person they knew".
The accused's defence counsel said the "gross negligence" was not lost on her.
The illicit drugs in the accused's system were from "letting her hair down".
"She has dabbled in illicit drug use," the defence said.
"She will not be doing that again."
The defence said the drug use was recreational and the accused had no issues with addiction with illicit substances.
The accused had no drug use history.
The 34-year-old was fined $2500 as well as losing her driver's licence and being disqualified from driving for two years and six months.
Despite Magistrate Strattmann saying it was "very serious offending", which "warrants conviction", there was no conviction for the accused.
"This could have very significant consequences professionally," he said.
The magistrate said he had noticed how the accused was "more and more horrified over what could have happened" on the night she was driving while drug-affected.
The accused was ordered to take a safe driving program as well.
Magistrate Strattmann said he wanted the accused to "do what she did best".
"Serving the community as a medical professional," he said.
