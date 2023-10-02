Jasmine Knowles is making her way back into the dance world and is hoping to bring others in Ballarat along for the ride.
Ms Knowles has been a dancer since she was three and after high school she focused on her dance studies full time.
She said it was an intense experience.
"Dance and ballet unfortunately isn't super accessible, I experienced it first hand when I went full time," Ms Knowles said.
"You're not the right look, you're not the right this, you don't have the right technique."
Ms Knowles is hoping to create a welcoming environment for her new dance classes, called Heels After Hours.
She moved to Melbourne five years ago for university and continued to live there while working in retail full time.
In time she came back to dance, finding herself in pole fitness classes and later commercial heels classes in Melbourne.
With the cost of living rising, Ms Knowles had her eye on moving back to Ballarat, but was disappointed to see minimal options of adult classes.
Ms Knowles said the flexibility of dance classes and being able to come and go as she pleased, rather than locking herself in for a full term, attracted her to the style.
She was hoping to bring these attributes into her studio and create a space where everyone feels welcome.
"I really loved being able to be surrounded by such amazing groups of women," Ms Knowles said.
"Dance can be pretty exclusive and I want to make it inclusive."
Ms Knowles will be running her dance classes at Elevation Dance Co studios at 33 Peel Street South on Monday and Wednesday nights.
While the choreography was put together for a heels dance in mind, Ms Knowles said there was the option to wear any kind of shoe you were comfortable with, especially in the beginner classes.
More information is available on Instagram at heelsafterhours.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.