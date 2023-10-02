Demand is increasing in Ballarat for a service that trains early childhood educators to recognise the behavioural signs of trauma in children as young as three and four.
Specialist family practitioners and trauma consultants work directly with early childhood educators in kindergartens and childcare centres through the Alannah & Madeline Foundation's Trauma Consultancy Service.
Former Ballarat social worker Kathy Warwick, who heads TraCS, said many difficult and challenging behaviours previously attributed to a child being naughty were a form of communication about vulnerability, stress and trauma.
Before the program's inception, educators had reached out to the foundation about increasing numbers of children with significant behavioural issues, and the impact it was having on the educators.
"Staff were seeing children ... present with really significant behaviours. Seeing children overtly really difficult to manage who had really challenging behaviours, were aggressive and outwardly struggling to manage in an early childhood setting, or who were withdrawn, distressed," Ms Warwick said.
"As educators they felt it was outside of their normal role so they were seeing support and what was really significant was these were children very clearly experiencing something significant that didn't meet child protection criteria, and families were not engaged with other support services."
Ms Warwick said while abuse and neglect were obvious traumas, the impact in family homes of mental health, drug and alcohol use, financial pressures, quality of life and parental isolation could also cause trauma.
"Parents struggling financially, socially, emotionally find it difficult to meet the needs of their children consistently," she said.
Several Ballarat centres have taken part in the service and the foundation is seeking to expand TraCS in the region to benefit more families and early childhood educators.
Ms Warwick said the program was developed to "take a trauma-informed relationship-based professional lens into an early childhood setting".
Consultants work with early childhood educators to help them understand what trauma is, how it presents in behaviour, and how to recognise the signs and ways children communicate. Staff are then able to think about how they can step into relationships and build a sense of safety for the child so they can learn.
Ms Warwick said many early childhood educators reported struggling to manage their work because of the level of distress children were displaying.
The training also allows staff to support vulnerable families with referrals and access to services including family violence, mental health, crisis housing and material aid.
TraCS consultants work in the classroom with the educators and children, building relationships which are the key to creating a safe, trauma-informed environment for children.
"It's great to be in the room at the time and role model and integrate learning into what we are seeing in front of us now," Ms Warwick said. "Out of session we run reflective practice sessions, sitting with educators to talk about what we just saw, talk about what worked, what didn't work and think about its impact on us as professionals."
Ms Warwick said the COVID-19 pandemic and economic pressures had increased demand.
"COVID really has challenged everyone's sense of safety and predictability and opened up more conversations ... and people are looking to programs like ours and asking what is it we may not have been noticing before."
A recent Monash University evaluation of TraCS found it had changed the attitude of educators to trauma and vulnerability and they felt better equipped in the classroom - and in turn supported their own wellbeing.
"They report they respond to children differently, not feel as judgmental and are able to de-escalate some of those really difficult behaviours," Ms Warwick said.
