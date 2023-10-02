The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Early voting opens in Ballarat ahead of 2023 Voice to Parliament referendum

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 8 2023 - 8:49am, first published October 2 2023 - 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A steady stream of voters have been attending the Ballarat Showgrounds to cast their ballots, as early voting for the 2023 Voice to Parliament opened to Victorians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.