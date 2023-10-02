Five booze-and-drug affected drivers have been taken off Ballarat roads during Operation Scoreboard - while a 67-year-old motorcyclist has been detected at almost double the speed limit in Moorabool.
The four-day blitz wrapped up on Sunday night and involved the roadside testing of more than 2000 drivers across the Ballarat and Pyrenees council areas.
"The number that were over the limit represents a quarter of one per cent - or 0.242 per cent - of all drivers that were tested," Senior Sergeant Paul Maslunka said.
"There were also no fatalities and no serious injuries in this area. That is the main thing."
During last year's Operation Scoreboard, just one drink driver was detected in the Ballarat Police Service Area. The mercury on AFL Grand Final Day in 2022 reached just 11 degrees in Ballarat.
The same figures for 2023 also show officers detected three disqualified drivers, four unlicensed and 27 speeding vehicles.
Another 12 were unregistered vehicles - and one was impounded.
In the Moorabool Shire, a motorbike was impounded after it was clocked at 184kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Police said the driver - 67-year-old Tarneit man - will face the Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court at a later date.
The 2017 KTM 1300cc road bike was towed from Parwan-Exford Road on Sunday and officers said it would cost the rider $905 to have it released from impoundment.
The man was one of 40 people who were detected at more than 40kmh over the speed limit across the Western Region - which includes Ballarat, Geelong, Warrnambool, Horsham, Mildura and Bendigo.
Moorabool Sergeant Craig Kelso said the vast majority of people caught speeding in the western half of the state were 10 to 25kmh over the limit, while another 62 were zero to 10kmh over.
This side of the state also saw 23,000 roadside breath tests during Operation Scoreboard, and 56 drivers impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.
Of those, 32 were drink-driving and 24 tested positive to illicit drugs.
"Here in Moorabool we had seven drink- or drug-impaired drivers," Sergeant Kelso said.
"And we conducted about 1354 preliminary breath tests.
"The majority of people out there are doing the right thing, but there are always a few who think they are entitled.
"Excuses like, 'I'm just a little bit over,' whether it's speed or alcohol - well, they just don't wash."
Back at Ballarat, Senior Sergeant Maslunka said he was grateful to members of the public who called police about erratic drivers.
"This led to several detections of drink-drivers as well as people committing other offences," he said.
"We see the public as our partners in keeping the roads safe - and appreciate them being our eyes on the roads as well.
"We can't stop trauma on our roads without their assistance."
Senior Sergeant Maslunka said the last thing police wanted to do was attend fatalities or serious-injury crashes.
"We encourage everyone to keep doing the right thing," he said.
"I've also noticed there's a trend now where people are making their own decision not to drink at all if they're driving.
"They're not taking the chance of miscalculating. They're also not taking the risk of driving with any level of alcohol in their blood at all.
"For those that have been detected doing the wrong thing, please take it as a timely warning to improve your driving behaviours."
Overall, 60 penalty notices were issued for driving-related infringements in the Ballarat and Pyrenees council areas.
"It's unacceptable but it's a small percentage of all the vehicles we monitored - which means again the vast majority of drivers are doing the right thing and a small percentage need to lift their game," Senior Sergeant Maslunka said.
He said the Western Freeway/Highway - and Beaufort in particular - was extremely busy over the long weekend, which also marked the end of school holidays.
The next long-weekend road blitz for police will be Operation Furlong - which would wrap up after the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, November 7.
Over the month of October, Operation Endo will also focus on illegal behaviour on motorbikes in the region's State and National parks.
