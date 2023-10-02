The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Ballarat drivers cop 60 penalty notices in Operation Scoreboard

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 2 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five booze-and-drug affected drivers have been taken off Ballarat roads during Operation Scoreboard - while a 67-year-old motorcyclist has been detected at almost double the speed limit in Moorabool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.