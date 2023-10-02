153-game Tiger announced as Sunbury coach

Sunbury has found its Travis Hodgson replacement with a "prodigal son" returning to his boyhood club.
Former Richmond and Port Adelaide player Matt White will coach Sunbury in 2024.
The 36-year-old will lead the Lions in a non-playing role.
Sunbury President Jack Medcraft said the Sunbury junior always wanted to return home as senior coach.
"The first thing he said to me was he wanted to come back to Sunbury and win a flag," Medcraft said.
"To have a former AFL player say he wants to come back to his home club is fantastic.
"He's played at the top level and has played under some good coaches it can only help us promote our juniors more."
Sunbury and Travis Hodgson mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2023 season, allowing the Coburg VFL assistant coach to take the role.
"Matt is the man that we're all pinning our hopes on and we're pretty confident that he's going to produce the goods," Medcraft said.
White played 105 games for Richmond from 2006 to 2013 before joining Port Adelaide in 2014.
He played a further 48 games for the Power before retiring at the end of the 2017 season.
He won goal of the year in his first season with Port Adelaide against his old side.
Sunbury finished the year in seventh, missing out on a top-six spot in the final match of the BFNL season.
