Four people have been taken to hospital after an SUV and a sedan crashed at a suburban intersection in Sebastopol, blocking it for at least an hour.
The crash, at the corner of Birdwood Avenue and Kossuth Street was first reported at 4.47pm on Monday, October 2.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were also called to the scene.
"Three adults and one child have been taken to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital."
The t-bone collision involved a white Magna sedan and a silver Mitsubishi, which rolled and landed on the drivers' side.
The sedan had extensive damage to the front, while the SUV suffered a damaged roof and side panels.
Onlookers said glass was strewn all over the road.
Neighbours said they did not hear the initial crash - and were alerted by the sound of sirens.
At least three fire vehicles crews turned up - including a specialist rescue crew and two trucks from the Sebastopol fire brigade.
