Sebastopol leaves SUV on its side, blocks intersection

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 5:54pm
Four people, including a baby, been taken to hospital after an SUV and a sedan crashed at a suburban intersection in Sebastopol, blocking it for at least an hour.

