A number of roads on Ballarat's outskirts could have their speed limits slashed to improve road safety.
Golden Plains Shire Council has proposed 10kmh to 20kmh speed reductions on roads around Haddon, Ross Creek, Napoleons and Smythesdale as the number of road users, residents and potential hazards grows.
"Council is continually looking to improve road user and pedestrian safety across the shire and these speed limit reductions are the next step to ensuring increased safety for all residents and visitors to the shire," said Golden Plains Shire mayor Brett Cunningham.
Cr Cunningham has called for road users to give their feedback on the proposal to lower the speed limits via the council's website.
The roads have all seen increased traffic as population grows on the city's outskirts.
One of the busiest roads under consideration for a speed reduction is Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road, Smythesdale, which could see the speed limit reduced from 80kmh to 60kmh from Brooke Street to Pascoe Street, and from 100kmh to 80kmh from Ross Creek-Haddon Road to Kirks Road.
In Haddon, council proposes to reduce the speed limit from 100kmh to 80km along the entire length of Wilsons Road due to roadside hazards and residential properties. Thomas Road in Haddon could also have its speed limit dropped from 60kmh to 50kmh.
In Ross Creek, Vagg Road could see a reduction from 100kmh to 80kmh for the 1730 stretch from Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road to Lacys Road, and nearby Bowes Road could also have a speed drop from 100kmh to 80kmh from Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road to School Lane.
Scotchmans Lead Road at Napoleons is proposed to reduce from 80kmh to 60kmh from 460 Scotchmans Lead road to the bridge.
A proposal last year to reduce the speed limit on Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road from Bells Road to the existing 80kmh zone west of Vaggs Road did not proceed because of low levels of community support.
But the Smythesdale community successfully lobbied for the speed limit on the Glenelg Highway (Brooke St) between Heales Street and Verdon Street to be reduced from 60kmh to 50kmh to enhance pedestrian safety, with the speed change coming in to effect in April.
If council decides to proceed with the proposed changes, it will finalise an application with the Department of Transport to have speed limits reduced. The process is expected to take some time before any potential changes take effect.
