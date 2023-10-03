A SURGE in emergency and defence force personnel set to descend near Lake Wendouree are hoping to capture attention in an event likely to expand to the United Kingdom.
Walking Off the War Within makes its event return after a year's hiatus in the popular, more visible Ballarat location in a bid to raise greater awareness and support for mental health of those who serve and their families.
Those who will walk on October 7 do so in the legacy of Ballarat's Nathan Shanahan, a former special forces soldier and fire fighter, who died by suicide almost seven years ago.
Walking Off the War Within has become well-known nationwide with events this year also in Brisbane, Darwin, Mildura and Warrnambool and largely led by mates who had worked closely with Nathan Shanahan.
Another former colleague has begun discussions to start a walk in England.
But, Nathan's father John Shanahan said there were still many people in Ballarat who were unaware about the walk.
"We just felt we wanted to raise more awareness and to show Ballarat what it is about," Mr Shanahan said. "There's going to be a lot of activity and hopefully lots of people around, so hopefully people might see us all and ask 'what's going on?'."
Walking Off the War Within events are created to be inclusive and family friendly, encouraging people to walk as little or as much as they like alongside each other.
The ultimate challenge is for those who walk 20 kilometres carrying a 20-kilogram pack that represents the burden emergency and defence for personnel carry - but the message is they need not carry the burden alone.
A Lake Wendouree course based at Windmill Drive will allow for participants to walk a 2km loop.
Students from Ballarat Grammar, St Patrick's College and Ballarat High School will be volunteering to hand out refreshments. There will also be plenty of flashing lights and Mr Shanahan's nephew has organised for a truck rig to feature Nathan's silhouette from his own walk to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress and anxiety.
The walk comes as written submissions to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide close on October 13.
The Courier has previously reported there had been a strong response from Ballarat veterans' families and friends in wanting to be heard.
Mr Shanahan made clear the events were not a political statement, and instead kept a focus on raising money and awareness for grassroots mental health supports.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who is also a Ballarat police officer, and Legacy veterans liaison officer Adam Kent will be guest speakers for the event. Mr Kent, a friend of Nathan Shanahan's based in Warrnambool, has served in the army and has since been part of emergency responses for the tsunami and bush fire relief.
Mr Shanahan said community business support had been fantastic, including the likes of Heinz Law, W&D Finance and Adroit Insurance, helping to make the Ballarat event self-sustainable.
Walking Off the War Within Ballarat starts by Lake Wendouree in Windmill Drive on October 7 at 8.30am. The walk was paused last year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
For more details and to register, visit: walkoffww.com.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
