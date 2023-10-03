The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Walking off the War Within 2023: event shift to Lake Wendouree

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 3 2023 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SURGE in emergency and defence force personnel set to descend near Lake Wendouree are hoping to capture attention in an event likely to expand to the United Kingdom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.