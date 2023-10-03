UPDATE 3.35pm:
Police have confirmed a 23-year-old man from Tungamah (near Shepparton) is assisting them with enquiries.
It is alleged the silver Commodore was driving erratically in Dana Street, colliding with five other cars.
witnesses or anyone with CCTV/dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au
UPDATE 3pm:
Witnesses to a Dana Street trail of destruction 150 metres long have described how a baby and toddler screamed after a runaway Holden hit their parked SUV, mechanically trapping them at 10.40am on Tuesday.
The two children - who were in a dark grey Mazda SUV - have been taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat), along with a woman in her 30s.
Ambulance Victoria said the trio were in a stable condition and are under observation.
Paramedics also treated a man in his 50s for an upper body injury before taking him to hospital.
The drama began around 10.40am - in the area where Eastwood Street becomes Dana Street.
Witness 'Gene' said he was walking to the Uniting Church when he saw the destruction - and was left shaking for 15 minutes afterwards.
"I freaked. I was shocked," he said.
"I heard the first bang. I think the Holden may have hit a gutter on the corner of the Grenville Street roundabout.
"Then he hit the blue Barina (parked opposite Ballarat police station).
"The bit was the second roundabout and the gutter there - and he hit a little white Hyundai.
"The Holden then went over the road - the wrong side - and hit the SUV which was pushed into the (maroon) Commodore Statesman.
"When I saw all this it I ran into the police station.
"Four Ds (detectives) came running from out the back and grabbed the man straight away.
"A worker from Uniting also ran out - and stopped the guy from running away."
That worker - 'John' - said he saw the smash and went to check on everyone.
"The baby and the toddler - they were probably only aged one and two - they were crying and because their door was crushed, they were (mechanically) trapped," he said.
"People were able to get them out via the back.
"I kept an eye on the Holden driver.
"He looked like a young man in his 20s. He was dazed. He looked drug-and-alcohol-affected. I've worked in that field.
"The Holden had come to a stop in the side of the SUV but he kept putting his foot on the accelerator and there was a heap of smoke coming off the wheels.
"It must have been very scary for the children and the mum in that SUV.
"I stood by the (Holden). The man didn't try to leave the car - but if he did, I wasn't going to let him.
"The police were there a short time later.
"There was a bit of issue with the car threatening to roll backwards but we managed to get to the brake."
The front of the silver Holden was extensively damaged and airbags had been set off.
Decals on the back window read: 'Such is Life'.
EARLIER:
A man has been arrested after an incident on one of Ballarat's busiest streets, which resulted in a number of cars hit by another on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Dana Street, about 10.40am.
Witness Gene told The Courier he saw the driver of a sedan travelling westbound on Dana Street, before allegedly hitting a gutter and several other vehicles parked on the side of the road.
The vehicle came to rest against a silver SUV in the westbound lane on Dana Street Hill.
"I was shocked, I was shaken up for about 10 to 15 minutes afterward," Gene said.
"I was walking up near the [police station] when I realised what happened."
Gene said he alerted police and within moments a man had been arrested.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.
Dana Street hill is closed to all traffic while the scene is cleared.
MORE TO COME.
