A 23-year-old Tungamuh man has been charged and bailed over a crash in Ballarat's CBD that resulted in four people being taken to hospital.
The incident occurred around 10.40am on Tuesday in the area where Eastwood Street becomes Dana Street.
Several vehicles were damaged in the crash.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a baby and a toddler were taken to hospital for observation along with a woman in her 30s. A man in his 50s in another car was treated for upper body injuries in hospital.
The alleged driver of one vehicle was also taken to hospital before being charged and released.
He will return to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in November. Tungamuh is located between Shepparton and Yarrawonga.
