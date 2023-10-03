Fiona Robson started her Masters in Social Work (Qualifying) at Federation University with a plan to become a school mental health practitioner.
But two years later, having finished her studies, she's unsure whether her future lies within a school or some other branch of social work she has discovered during her course.
Ms Robson delivered the graduate address at the first of three graduation ceremonies in Ballarat this week where 450 Federation University and TAFE students will celebrate their achievements.
Her passion for student wellbeing opened the door to a return to study.
"I have other post-graduate qualifications and wanted to do some work in schools in a mental health practitioner role and my counselling qualification wasn't recognised, but they do recognise social work so I decided to become a social worker then," the mother-of-two said.
"But now that I have actually done the course, I may not actually do what I first thought. The course asks you to look at yourself, explore what is important to you, your own background."
The privilege of education was the focus of Ms Robson's graduation address to her peers.
"Just as our communities influence us, we influence our communities," she said. "Although many of us feel stressed and it can feel like people are more divided, being curious about others as well as our own beliefs and opinions can help bring more understanding, connection and care."
That sense of community and wellbeing is where Ms Robson now sees her future.
She also has post-graduate qualifications in community development and is looking to see how she can combine social work and community development to boost wellbeing and help people and communities move forward.
"I've got a lot of interest in community as well. Schools are a really great place to work with not just young people, but families ... and the more we can do to support our community and young people and families and help each other along the way the better."
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley congratulated the graduating students.
"Graduations are a special time for the university and our students can take immense pride in all they have achieved," he said.
"They are graduating with the skills and knowledge employers need and we cannot wait to watch them carry on Federation's purpose of transforming lives and enhancing their communities."
Ms Robson hit the books alongside her 13-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son, who finished VCE and started university himself while his mum was completing her Masters.
"It definitely has been challenging ... and I think it's really good for children to see their parents struggle, focus and be determined to get through tricky times."
During the ceremony, Professor Erica Smith was awarded the title of Emeritus Professor for distinguished service through scholarly excellence or academic distinction..
Professor Smith joined the University of Ballarat in 2008 and most recently served as Professor of Vocational Education and Training, making a significant contribution to research and policy development in the VET sector before retiring in May.
