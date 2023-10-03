The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Federation University and TAFE students celebrate their graduation

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fiona Robson started her Masters in Social Work (Qualifying) at Federation University with a plan to become a school mental health practitioner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.