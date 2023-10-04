Latest home trends, facades to be showcased by Metricon in $10 million investment

If you're looking at building a home, now is the perfect time to inspect one of Metricon's brand new display homes due for completion in coming months. Picture Metricon Homes

This is branded content for Metricon Homes.

Two brand-new home facade designs will soon be unveiled in Ballarat as part of Metricon's latest investment in display homes.

The latest trends in home design will be under construction in Ballarat, Geelong before Christmas and Warrnambool will commence in the new year.

The three regions will be home to nine new Metricon display homes worth more than a whopping $10 million.

The investment is driven by Metricon's desire to give customers choice when they're building.

"It's an integral part of Metricon's strategy to showcase our homes by display," Metricon Regional West manager Simon Taylor said.

"Geelong, Ballarat and Warrnambool are integral areas so it's important for us to have display homes in each area."

All display homes will boast four-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, a double garage and indoor-outdoor living spaces as dictated by consumer demand.

Each home will showcase a different design and style while also highlighting the different ranges available at Metricon.

The Avery 27 Summit facade in Lara, Vic. Picture Metricon Homes

"We will be showcasing all different types of product for all customers from first homebuyers to the aspirational buyer, and there's a lot in between," Mr Taylor said.

"We don't just build the home, we pay close attention to the design inside and out and landscaping.

"We want our customers to be able to envision themselves living there."

The Metricon range is designed to suit different buyers budgets, lifestyle and taste.

In Ballarat, three of the display homes will be suited to first and second home buyers from the Freedom and Home Solution ranges.

The fourth will be a newly-designed double story with the new modern facade offering buyers a premium service with luxury and elegance the focus.

This home will be located in the Lucas Grange estate and will be the first double-storey display suited to aspirational buyers built in Ballarat for the past 14 years.

The display homes built in Armstrong Creek in Geelong will showcase sustainability including car-charging capabilities and meeting the seven-star energy rating.

All display homes are either currently under construction or due to start this financial year.

Metricon's investment in the region aligns with the growth corridor and buyer demand with the builder named Australia's largest residential builder for the eight consecutive year by HIA.