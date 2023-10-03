If you see people wearing bright colours around Ballarat on Wednesday, it's all about positive mental health.
Wednesday, October 4, is Brighten Up, an initiative that is part of The Ballarat Mental Health Collective, in its third year.
Hannah Moroney, a dedicated mental health and wellbeing professional at Grampians Health, said the event was designed to foster conversations around mental health and overall wellbeing.
She said people could wear bright colours, organise their own gathering with loved ones or colleagues or complete an act of kindness.
"This could range from lending a hand, treating someone to a coffee, offering a kind word or simply reaching out with a phone call," she said.
"Brighten Up actions are aimed to boost the mood for both the giver and receiver."
Program coordinator Cheree Cosgriff said conversations were essential for positive mental health.
"Brighten Up is hoping to provide people with the opportunity to have a meaningful conversation, helping them to connect, while assisting in reducing the stigma surrounding mental health," she said.
Grampians Health director of mental health Mark Thornett said with about one in five Victorians experiencing mental illness each year, any conversations that could help raise awareness about positive mental health were fundamental to changing mental health.
October is Mental Health Month, which aims to encourage awareness of mental health and social and emotional wellbeing in the community.
