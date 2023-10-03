As a trainee stock agent in the early 1970s, Michael Walsh had little idea how much his gift could save and change lives.
A workmate had asked Mr Walsh if he was interested in giving blood. Knowing his grandfather had died of a heart attack, Mr Walsh felt it was important - and the "mini-health checks", such as blood pressure, were enticing.
Mr Walsh has just rolled up his sleeve for his 500th donation, a tally more than 50 years in the making and a milestone he made with his son Ryan joining him for a donation in the next chair along.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood estimates Mr Walsh's efforts have saved 1500 lives.
"Later in life, I became a psychiatric and general nurse and you learn the value of blood enormously helping in childbirth and people with cancer and burns patients," Mr Walsh said.
"You just don't know until you're involved in it and can see it."
Mr Walsh said when he started as a blood donor, people could only donate whole blood once a month and so, to reach 100 donations was an incredible feat that took about 25 years to achieve.
When plasma donations became possible - separating the yellowish liquid that holds the red blood cells, from blood cells - Mr Walsh made the switch.
The more versatile plasma can be donated each fortnight, allowing Mr Walsh to step up how often he rolled up his sleeve.
"It's very rewarding volunteer occupation," Mr Walsh said. "The blood bank staff become like a second family because you're seeing them every fortnight."
Mr Walsh, aged 72, said the "mini-health checks" became more important as he aged, checking his haemoglobin, his red and white blood cells and anything irregular in his blood pressure.
And there was always the popular post-donation drawcard of a free biscuit and drink afterwards.
Ballarat Donor Centre is open six days a week. An estimated 575 more Ballarat donors are needed in October to meet the demand for blood and blood products.
To book an appointment to donate call 13 14 95, book online at lifeblood.com.au.
