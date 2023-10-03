Removed TikTok video attracts interest amidst Sportsbook partnership

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis
TikTok has recently drawn attention after the platform removed, and then later reinstated a user-posted video criticising Australian betting advertisements.
Kate Susabu's video which she originally uploaded in July, contained an online petition against media broadcasters accepting advertising money from betting companies.
The video was removed for violating TikTok's community guidelines, which do not allow explicit mention of betting in their content unless by approved partners.
This comes almost a year after the platform announced a collaborative partnership with Sportsbook Australia, changing its long-held policy against betting-related content.
The discussion around TikTok's partnership sheds light on the changing landscape of sports betting promotions in Australia amidst news of changing regulations around using credit cards for online betting.
The video uploaded by Susabu featured a criticism of the broadcast of betting-related adverts on television.
She personally mentioned her grandfather, who has apparently been affected by a struggle with a wagering addiction.
The video included a link to an online petition against broadcast companies using advertisements from sportsbetting or related companies for funding.
Susabu also cited some statistics from the Australian Institute of Family Studies.
The video was removed by TikTok for reasons of violation.
While TikTok does allow betting content from approved partners, unauthorised content depicting wagering-related activity is forbidden.
Betting-related content from approved partners is expressly tailored to avoid targeting those under 21 years of age.
There is a limit to the amount of time the videos are shown.
Additionally, TikTok users can opt-out if they do not wish to see the approved betting-related ads.
Under the National Consumer Protection framework, authorised videos, including on TikTok must have mandatory messages to educate audiences on potential harms.
Removed videos can be reconsidered, as was the case with Susabu's video which was reinstated.
The collaboration between Sportsbook and TikTok began in late 2022.
The social media platform, known for its fairly prominent community guidelines, loosened the ban on betting promotions with a closed pilot after an application process by Sportsbook.
Earlier this year, the trial was expanded to include Ned's and Dabble.
While the trials have been criticised by some, TikTok asserts that the featured ads are being monitored and are only targeted to adults 21 years and older.
During the 2023 Super Bowl, Sportsbook ads promoted a novelty bet on Rihanna's halftime show and other viral topics of discussion related to the internationally broadcast American National Football League.
Dabble featured a video of AFL star Dane Swan reading jokes prepared for him.
Using celebrities to promote sports wagering services is common among the UK's most prominent betting apps, with comedian Chris Rock recently being tapped as the face of the UK's new bookmaker BetMGM.
Earlier this year, Australian authorities discussed the possibility of phasing out betting-related adverts in response to a report written by the House of Representatives standing committee on social policy and legal affairs.
Television, radio, newspaper, and online platforms would be affected by this decision.
For Australia's broadcast networks, this type of advertising accounts for a total of $310 million.
An outright ban on this type of advertising would have a serious effect on network services, as well as the services offered by other media sources.
Responsible Wagering Australia pointed out that adverts for regulated establishments offer enthusiasts certified locations to place bets in place of unregulated or illegal operations.
This discussion comes as part of an overreaching discussion about the state of wagering in Australia.
Innovations in the industry worldwide have made placing wagers and related activities more accessible to everyone.
Concerns around increased usability, more engrossing entertainment, and a wider variety of payment methods are among the factors spurring discussions about how and how much the industry should be allowed to advertise.
