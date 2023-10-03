Unsung heroes across the region are set to share the spotlight in a new awards night to promote informal volunteering.
This could be the person who mows the neighbour's lawns, that person in the office who is always championing chocolate box fundraisers or the handy friend who jumps in on late notice to look after your children.
A band of Future Shapers are launching the inaugural Ballarat Informal Volunteer Awards and have already secured backing from prominent disability support service provider Melba.
While the awards stem from a community impact project in the Future Shapers program, (formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum), project member Connor Dowie said the group's aim was to ensure the awards became a sustainable, ongoing event.
Mr Dowie said the project had stemmed from large gaps in the city's volunteer network and wanting to find a simple way to make a big difference.
"We wanted to know what else we could do to increase volunteering in Ballarat because the volunteer network was not ticking boxes when it comes to helping out," Mr Dowie said.
"...We wanted to shine a spotlight on individuals who generally give time and energy to help others.
"People are out there doing amazing things in the community and they have no praise for doing those jobs."
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales has long deemed the region in a volunteer crisis. The foundation oversees the region's volunteer support program and has teamed up with neighbouring regional volunteering bodies to lobby the state government for greater investment in people power.
Volunteering Victoria chief executive officer Thu-Trang Tran told The Courier in May many people wanted to volunteer but modern society demands served up a mismatch in needs versus availability under traditional, out-dated volunteering structures.
Time equality was a major hurdle.
Even this Future Shapers group had to refine its project to what was most achievable in the short time-frame they have together to make a difference in the program, on top of their work.
The group's focus has remained on small changes that can make a big difference in the community.
Ballarat Informal Volunteer Awards will be a ceremony on November 29 to coincide with Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement.
The awards feature categories for young people aged under 25, seniors aged 60-plus, adults aged 25-60 and an informal champion.
Mr Dowie said sponsorship opportunities were still available.
Applications are open until October 31.
For details, visit Ballarat Informal Volunteer Awards 2023 group page on Facebook.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.