The Courier
Home/News/Health
Community

Future Shapers 2023: Ballarat Informal Volunteer Awards

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unsung heroes across the region are set to share the spotlight in a new awards night to promote informal volunteering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.