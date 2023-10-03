A Magistrate has warned a teenage offender he is lucky he didn't kill someone, after he repeatedly rammed a car carrying three victims including a four-year-old child.
On Monday, October 2, Blake Maffescioni, 19, was driving past an address in Wendouree when, at a fast speed, he rammed a black Holden Commodore parked on the street.
Three victims, including a four-year-old child, then got into the Commodore with the intention of reporting the incident to police.
While attempting to drive to Ballarat Police Station, Maffescioni accelerated in front of the victims, before slamming on his brakes and reversing into them, which caused significant damage to the vehicles.
Maffescioni was then pursued by police, but when the victims pulled over to allow the teenager and police to pass, Maffescioni rammed their car door with them still inside the vehicle.
Following the incident, Maffescioni surrendered himself to Ballarat Police Station in the middle of the night.
According to the police summary, Maffescioni also committed several serious driving offences between August and September 2023.
On August 24, Maffescioni was driving on the Midland Highway when police attempted to pull him over because he was using false registration plates.
After police activated their lights, the 19-year-old accelerated away from them at a high speed along Creswick Road.
Officers then observed Maffescioni plow through an intersection and red light without stopping, before crossing the raised concrete median strip and driving into oncoming traffic where he narrowly missed colliding with a motorcycle.
His car was later found abandoned in Brown Hill.
Maffescioni was also caught on CCTV not paying for petrol at various locations between August 21 and September 28.
Maffescioni pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to numerous charges which included dangerous driving while pursued by police and failure to stop on police direction.
The 19-year-old has a previous history of driving offences, which included careless driving in November 2022, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh in July 2023.
Lawyer Scott Belcher said his client had panicked while being pursued by police, but that there was no excuse for his "outrageous offending".
Mr Belcher said his client should be eligible for a Community Corrections Order [CCO], as he was young, had a limited criminal history and suffered from learning difficulties.
Maffescioni also had stable living conditions in Alfredton with his pregnant girlfriend of four months, Mr Belcher said.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said a prison sentence had to be considered given the seriousness of the charges against Maffescioni.
"You're in a lot of trouble, this is really outrageous offending, and you're just lucky you didn't kill somebody," he said.
The reckless driver was sentenced to a 24 month CCO, where he must complete 150 hours of community work and attend road trauma awareness and anger management courses.
He was also banned from driving for 12 months.
While sentencing the 19-year-old, Magistrate Radford told Maffescioni he had avoided a jail term because he was a young offender, and he would likely receive a prison sentence if he committed any subsequent driving offences while serving the CCO.
"If you had killed someone you would have been upstairs in the County Court facing a term of imprisonment of somewhere between seven and 10 years," he said.
