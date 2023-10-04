Ballarat commuters will continue to see improvements to the city's growing bike network, as the council looks to encourage more people to travel on two wheels.
City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates said the city was becoming increasingly cyclist friendly, so now was the perfect opportunity for people to discover Ballarat's newest bike paths.
She said the City of Ballarat was committed to fulfilling its Cycling Action Plan, which aims to have a whole network of separated off road paths that connect up around the city.
"It does feel nicer being on separated paths, so we know there's more work to do, but we are really growing the network" she said.
"Even just over the last couple of years we've added well over 10 kilometres of separated paths, and there are more coming too.
"So, in every direction across north, south, east and west there are some good separated trails, and we're working on more and connecting them up."
Cr Coates was speaking at the launch of City of Ballarat's Biketober initiative, which is a program to encourage more people to start cycling.
People can sign up to Biketober as individuals, groups or workplaces, and can then log their rides during October via a website or app, and win prizes for their involvement during the month.
Cr Coates said Biketober was for anyone from experienced cyclists to people who may not have ridden a bike in years.
"It's good for you, it's a really easy way to stay healthy or get fit, and it's also good for the environment," she said.
"More people on bikes means less people in cars, pollution and less emissions, so that's a really good thing to have less congestion on the roads."
According to researchers from the University of New South Wales, cycling can significantly reduce traffic on roads, as bike lanes can move five times as many people per hour as car lanes.
While cycling can also play a vital role in reducing pollution, as cars are responsible for about half of all transport emissions, which is Australia's third largest source of greenhouse gasses.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said Biketober was about encouraging people to cycle for commuting, fitness or just to enjoy the warmer spring weather.
He said the council had invested significant money in improving the city's bike paths, which had reduced the barriers to people cycling.
"Not long ago I did an exercise where I rode from Alfredton to the university and I didn't actually have to ride on the road, it was either separated road or on bike paths the whole way," he said.
"You can traverse our whole city on bike paths, it's fantastic, just making it safe for people, not everyone wants to ride on the road."
A map of Ballarat's finished and proposed safe cycling routes can be found on the council's website.
For those interested in entering Biketober, but don't have a bike, Ballarat volunteer organisation Recranked provides an easy and free way to get back on two wheels.
Celebrating it's 10th year in 2023, Recranked has recycled more than 3,500 bikes and given them to people in Ballarat who otherwise couldn't afford to buy one.
Recranked coordinator Wallace Martin said the organisation started by supplying bikes to people from welfare agencies, but now the service is available to everyone.
"It's just become so big that we've got so many bikes that anybody can come in, if they want to make a donation to the program they can, but it's not expected, it's just to get people riding," he said.
Mr Martin said he would like to see more people pedalling about Ballarat to reduce congestion on roads.
"People say I can't let my kids ride or I don't want to ride, because it's too dangerous on the roads, there's too many cars," he said.
"But if we get more people on bikes, there's going to be less cars on the road, it's a no-brainer,
"Especially with school going back this week, if we can get 20 per cent of the kids riding to school instead of getting driven, it's going to take 600 to 700 cars off the road at peak times, so just get out and ride."
