The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

City of Ballarat encourages cyclists to ride around town during Biketober

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat commuters will continue to see improvements to the city's growing bike network, as the council looks to encourage more people to travel on two wheels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.