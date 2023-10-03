Two passengers in the back of a taxi sustained horrifying injuries including a broken leg, broken pelvis, torn knee ligament and face cuts, after a drink driver four times over the limit hit their car at an estimated speed of 77km/h.
Rhythm Arora, age 26, was driving west on Sturt Street in Ballarat about 12:30am on July 2, 2023, when he collided with the rear of a taxi, injuring the driver and three passengers.
While the driver and front seat passenger only received minor wounds, the two female passengers seated in the rear of the vehicle sustained "traumatic" injuries.
When Arora exited his car following the crash, witnesses said he appeared dazed and smelt of alcohol, and was unable to speak coherently.
Arora, who broke his ankle, was taken to the Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital for treatment following the crash, where police also obtained a blood sample from him to determine his alcohol level.
Results returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.202, which is about four times above the legal limit.
A subsequent examination of the scene and two vehicles by detectives, estimated Arora's speed to be 77km/h when he hit the taxi.
According to the police summary, one of the backseat passengers broke her right leg and received cuts to her face in the crash, while the woman seated next to her sustained a major break to her pelvis and torn knee ligaments.
Arora pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to charges relating to the crash.
Defence counsel for Arora said he had committed no prior offences and had made a "foolish and miscalculated mistake".
They said Arora was born in India and usually didn't consume alcohol, but after recently moving to Ballarat, he decided going for a drink would be a good way to meet people.
Owing to his inexperience with alcohol, Arora didn't believe he would be over the limit, his legal representative said.
They also said he was deeply remorseful for his actions, and he hadn't drunk alcohol since the crash.
Magistrate Hugh Radford adjourned the matter to have Arora assessed for a Community Corrections Order, and to give the victims an opportunity to make impact statements.
Arora was banned from driving for two years, and the matter has been adjourned until October 18.
