A-League club Western United will play its first three home matches of the season at Mars Stadium.
The club will use its Ballarat base for early-season matches while the finishing touches are placed on the club's new stadium in Tarneit.
The Green and Black will host games against Newcastle Jets (November 11, 3.30pm), Adelaide United (November 26, 5pm) and Wellington Phoenix (December 2, 3.30pm).
The club is still determining the final make-up of its full home fixture with all other home matches to be determined at a later date, depending on the length of the time it takes for its new stadium to be ready to play.
IN OTHER NEWS
After taking home the A-League title in 2021-22, the club struggled for consistency on the field last season, finishing in seventh position with nine wins, 12 losses and five draws.
The club is yet to determine whether Ballarat will host any women's A-League matches this season. The club's first three home games, up until November 25, will be played at City Vista Recreation Reserve at Plumpton. Its home matches from that point on, starting on December 22, remain without a venue at this point.
Meanwhile, the club said it had been thrilled with the turn-out for the recent Western United Cup which was held in Ballarat.
Around 500 female football players took to the pitch at the Western United Cup, ranging from Under 9s to Under 21s and representing a host of clubs right across Victoria, with one squad even coming from Tasmania.
Western United matchday operations and events manager Steph Leondidis celebrated the success of the tournament.
"To be able to have the Matildas inspire so many people around the nation has been such a huge success. I can't wait for us to continue growing," he said.
"The amount of feedback we have received has been absolutely phenomenal. We're here to make sure these kids have the best experience and are able to love football and play with friends."
The event was lit up by the arrival of four of Western United players Emma Robers, Julia Sardo, Natasha Dakic and Catherine Zimmerman who met with the young players.
On the pitch there were competitive matches, talented players and so many young girls having fun, playing football with their friends.
"Western United is eager to see this tournament continue to develop and become a leading event on the female football calendar," the club said.
