Nissan destroyed in intense Burrumbeet fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:11am
A burnt out Nissan hatchback has been found on a backroad at Burrumbeet, after it was reported on fire late on Tuesday.

