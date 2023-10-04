A burnt out Nissan hatchback has been found on a backroad at Burrumbeet, after it was reported on fire late on Tuesday.
CFA crews from Burrumbeet and Learmonth were called to Hendersons Road - west of Avenue Road - at 10.35pm.
Conditions were wet with light rain in Ballarat at the time of the report.
Neighbouring landowners said they did not hear anything - and did not realise there had been a car fire until they saw the badly burn-out wreck on Wednesday morning.
While only a small amount of grass was burnt, the severity of the fire meant that wheel nuts had melted, tyres had been reduced to strands of wire, all windows were broken - and all upholstery and dashboard parts had been destroyed.
In fact, it was difficult to tell what exactly colour the charred Nissan had been - or what model - although there was still a towbar on the back of the small-to-medium sized car. It also had a sunroof.
Litter was found in wet grass nearby, including cardboard packaging from bourbon cans.
The car was wrapped in police tape by 8am on Wednesday.
Evidence of firefighting foam was also still visible.
An acrid smell also hung over the isolated farm road early Wednesday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.