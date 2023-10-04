The Courier
Turnbull Stakes the next step in Berkeley Square's cups campaign

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 4 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 11:07am
Sitting 56th on the order of entry for the Melbourne Cup, the Miners Rest-trained Berkeley Square will be hoping to move up the list in coming weeks, starting with a big performance in Saturday's Group 1 Turnbull Stakes.

