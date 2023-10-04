Sitting 56th on the order of entry for the Melbourne Cup, the Miners Rest-trained Berkeley Square will be hoping to move up the list in coming weeks, starting with a big performance in Saturday's Group 1 Turnbull Stakes.
The four-year-old has had a frustratingly 'nearly' campaign this spring, punctuated with a fourth placing in the Group 3 Naturalism Stakes (2000m) on September 23 at Caulfield, where he was forced to race wide without cover from the 1000m mark.
Despite the lack of luck, Berkeley Square boxed on well to finish just three lengths behind the winner.
It is a change of luck that trainer Dan O'Sullivan is banking on this weekend in the $750,000 Group 1 classic at Flemington, the traditional lead-in to Caulfield and Melbourne.
"He needs to be very competitive on Saturday; if he goes one, two or three, that will get him into the Caulfield Cup and if we get that far we'll assess from there," O'Sullivan said.
"This is a pretty tough race, but he hasn't had much luck with any of his runs this time time. He's going well, he's just not winning.
"I was hoping to have won one by now and that would have had us higher up the rankings than we are, but I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes at Flemington, it's much bigger track which I'm sure will suit him."
As a four-year-old and already a Group 2 winner, in last year's Moonee Valley Vase as a three-year-old, before an unlucky sixth in the Victoria Derby, Berkeley Square, should he stay sound, will have another couple of seasons ahead of him in terms of cups.
IN OTHER NEWS
O'Sullivan said if the Cups campaign did not work out this season, he could focus on the lucrative country cups circuit with the Ballarat Cup a possibility in December.
"There's a lead-up at Caulfield which we could head to, then you could go to Geelong, Bendigo or even Ballarat Cup," O'Sullivan said.
"If we get to the Caulfield Cup, we would keep him going at the longer distance, but if we're not going good enough, we'll aim for the slightly lower profile events.
"He's a young horse still, he's only had the 11 runs, so I've got no doubt he will get better. If he can get in this year, he'd get the lighter weights which would be great for him."
