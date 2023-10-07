The Courier
Nature Notes: Mountain hickory wattle is growing but scarce in the Wombat Forest

By Roger Thomas
October 7 2023 - 11:00am
One of our scarcest local wattles is the mountain hickory wattle which is growing as a rather spindly open shrub at just one spot in the Wombat Forest east of Spargo Creek.

