One of our scarcest local wattles is the mountain hickory wattle which is growing as a rather spindly open shrub at just one spot in the Wombat Forest east of Spargo Creek.
There are several hundred mountain hickory wattles at this site, mostly growing under broad leaf peppermint eucalypts. They grow on higher ground - and probably different soils - than the narrow leaved wattle (Acacia mucronata) that is common through much of the Wombat Forest.
The two wattles are almost exclusive. The mountain hickory wattle also tends to be found above the usually dominant messmates, although this exclusivity is not as pronounced as that between it and the narrow leaved wattle.
Known to botanists as Acacia obliquinervia, the mountain hickory wattle is not found elsewhere in the Wombat Forest, or anywhere else in the Ballarat district, but it is known in Mt Cole and also the Grampians. Otherwise, it is an eastern Victorian plant.
The Wombat Forest specimens are mostly two or three metres tall, with a few up to five metres. They rather resemble the golden wattles (Acacia pycnantha) at Clunes, Lexton and Campbelltown, but are duller green, with the main rib of the phyllode very much towards the upper edge, instead of central as in the golden wattle. Their flowers are paler.
Trunks of most are less than 50 mm in diameter, with the largest 90 mm.
Their first discovery was made in the early 1990s by forester Warwick Williams, who provided me with appropriate directions that enabled my first visit to the site in 1996.
This year, 27 years later and in a changed forest, I was unable to relocate them myself, and again called on Warwick to assist in my quest to successfully find the mountain hickory wattle in flower.
Their flowering was past its best last weekend. The flowers have been surprisingly sparse, with just a few on a small percentage of plants. One of the denser clusters is shown in the accompanying photo.
There are many amazing courtship displays in the bird world, with that of the great crested grebe being among the most remarkable of our local birds.
Lake Wendouree's great crested grebes are known for their headshaking, chest-to-chest displays, but sometimes they take this further, with both male and female gathering a substantial beak full of lakeweed and other aquatic plants, and shaking this while standing up in the water.
This display was last month nicely captured by a local photographer. The birds are standing breast to breast, head ruffs and crests expanded, with beaks full of green plants.
What would be the name of a pretty butterfly with red and yellow spots underneath? It also has black and white marks, and a lot of white on top. C.F., Ballan.
This is most likely the spotted jezebel, sometimes also known as the red-spotted jezebel. An earlier name was the wood white.
It appears early in the season and can be seen through until autumn. Although its caterpillars feed on mistletoes and cherry ballarts, the adult butterflies feed on many sorts of flowers.
It is one of the most widespread Australian butterflies. Around Ballarat it is moderately common, but is never found in large numbers. Rather, it usually seen singly or two or three at a time.
Its flight is comparatively slow and erratic, slower and "floppier" than that of many other local butterflies.
Surprisingly, the upper side of the spotted jezebel is white and black, without any other colours.
