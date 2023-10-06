A disappointing ending to the 2022-23 season and a new coaching structure will act as motivation for Golden Point to return to the Ballarat Cricket Association final this season.
It was an unusual occurrence last season when the reigning premiers missed out on final action, finishing fifth on the table, just three points behind fourth-placed Mount Clear.
But the club knows it has the talent and experience to be able to bounce back hard this season, starting with a blockbuster opening round clash with Darley to kick off the year on Saturday.
New coach Steve Ford said he was excited about what the year could bring for his team.
"The boys are shaping up pretty well," he said. "A couple of them have said they haven't got this muck volume of work in for a long time.
"We've been quite lucky with the weather which has meant we've been able to get outside quite a bit in the past month and get a fair bit of work in.
"We also had a good hit-out on a centre wicket last Friday morning, so I don't think they can be more ready."
Ford has recently relocated to Ballarat from Western Australia. He said he was looking forward to returning to club land after a period away from the game.
"They are all pretty self-motivated, they are a pretty experienced group, they look pretty good," he said.
"We haven't lost anything from last year, we've been able to bring in Mohomed Feshal from West Coburg. He's played first class cricket with Manny (Manjula) De Zoysa in Sri Lanka.
"He's an all-rounder, middle-order bat, bowls some leg spin, so he'll bring a lot of experience in. He and Manny have been working together with each other and I'm sure they'll feed off each other well."
Ford said he had been impressed by what he had seen from his side, hoping for an immediate bounce back this season.
"There's definitely a lot of ability there and some great experience and talent," he said. "Obviously the likes of Manny, Josh White have great experience and talent, Josh Pegg, I'm really excited to see how he comes off, he's got enormous ability, he could stack up quite well in first grade cricket.
"We've got good depth as well, Darcy Aitken has been training with the Victoria Under-17s squad, so he''s there, ready to go, we've got a couple of other young guys, John Irish who's the second's keeper, he's taken a leap this pre-season.
"There's some good kids coming through who are developing nicely."
He said finals had to be a non-negotiable this season,
"Definitely, absolutely, finals will be the goal," he said. "For us it's going to be about getting a good start, traditionally we've started slow the past few years.
"It will definitely be a focus not to be chasing the season, we want to bank a few wins early and put ourselves in a good position, not be in a situation where will be coming home and hoping to scrape through."
It's going to be a tough initiation for the Pointees with an opening round clash with Darley, themselves with a new leader in Dilan Chandima.
"The guys should be well equipped first up," he said. "We've got Darley to start, it's going to be a tough game, see how we shape up early.
"It'll be a good measuring stick for both teams. It'll be good to see where we are at, it won't be shut the gate for either side no matter the result. but we'll see how it goes and we can build from there."
