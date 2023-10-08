A man will have to pay thousands of dollars after pleading guilty to threatening to kill his ex-partner.
At Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 4, Peter Marsh, 54, argued against an alleged assault against his former partner of two years and her daughter.
The incident occurred on November 12, 2022 at the accused's house between 5pm and 7pm.
While no longer together, Marsh had allowed the use of the stables for the victims to keep and ride horses.
The victim drove to the house after riding, her daughter was still with her horse away from the house.
She approached the house but was unable to find the accused and went back to her car with her keys and phone under her legs.
Marsh then appeared, approached the car and opened the car door. He 'wrestled' the phone from the victim.
He dragged the victim out of her car and pushed her towards the house.
The victim's daughter called her mother's phone which Marsh answered, but the victim was able to alert her daughter when she yelled for help.
After back and forth over the phone and car keys, Marsh eventually threw the keys at the victim, which hit her in the face, the victim and her daughter were able to run to the car and leave.
They then called the police to report the assault.
The victim's daughter tried to get between the two on a number of occasions during the incident.
It was alleged by the victim, Marsh had gabbed her by the throat on three occasions during the tussle for the phone and car keys, including a headlock in one instance.
Marsh admitted to threatening to kill the victim in "the heat of the moment", the defence counsel said.
Marsh denied ever putting his hand on the victim's neck.
The defence said there was no medical evidence of "vicious sounding assault" even though Ambulance Victoria had attended when police were called.
The police prosecutor said from when the daughter arrived, the two statements matched.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said just because there were no injuries, it didn't meant the assault didn't occur.
"The troubling thing about it, is using a forearm to restrict the passage of the victim," he said.
"It is serious offending."
Magistrate Radford said even if it was a "fit of rage", Marsh couldn't conduct himself like that to "former loved ones."
Marsh was fined $5000.
