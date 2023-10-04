Ballarat police are appealing for information from the public to help find missing teenager Cooper.
Cooper, 15, was last seen at his home in Mount Clear about 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 26.
The teenager is described as being approximately 182cm tall, with a thin build and brown shoulder-length hair.
Police said Cooper is known to frequent the Buninyong, Mount Clear and Sebastopol areas.
Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.