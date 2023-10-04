The Courier
Police

Ballarat police release photo of missing Mount Clear teenager Cooper

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 1:12pm
Ballarat police are appealing for information from the public to help find missing teenager Cooper.

