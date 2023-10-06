Experience will be the key for Darley as it looks to put the disappointments of the past two seasons behind It and take the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI title.
While many of the players remain the same, it's a new look Darley which will enter the season under first year coach Dilan Chandima.
Chandima has taken on the senior coaching role from premiership coach Brian Wheelahan who has stepped aside this season after a successful run.
But the club knows that this golden generation needs another title to frank its incredible run having been runner-up to Golden Point two seasons ago and being bundled out at the semi-final stage last year.
Chandima is excited about the season ahead, saying he is looking forward to seeing how his side goes, starting with a blockbuster round one clash with Golden Point.
"We're all looking forward to it, obviously for me this is my first year as coach, so hopefully we can get a good beginning to the season," he said.
"Golden Point are always a decent side. The fact we are playing on hard wicket will makes things very tricky, because we aren't used to hard wickets as much, there's no doubt this match will go either way.
"First game, brand new season, we'll be about giving everyone a chance, focusing on those who have done well in the practice games and we'll see how it goes."
Chandima said he sees the team as strong and well balanced, but the club needed to sort out how it handled finals, should it get that far again.
"The last two years we've had some trouble in the finals," he said. "Obviously we've done very well in the round games, but we lost the semi-final last year and the grand final before that, so we've got to sort a few things out should we get there again."
He said he was excited that Bacchus Marsh had entered the competition, giving Darley a cross-town rival which they have never had before.
"Across the last couple of years, I've really wanted them to come in and play with us," he said. "It's always great when you have someone nearby playing within the same league.
"It gets more people coming to watch your game, there's more community involvement, everyone gets excited about the rivalry.
"The clubs already have a big footy rivalry, so I'm really loving that it's come into cricket this year, I'm really looking forward to seeing how they go.
"When i used to play for Sunbury United, I used to play against them, so I know they have a very decent side."
Chandima is still chasing his first premiership, having been apart of the club the past two years, but not having been a part of the premiership era.
"It's a massive commitment for me taking over from Brian," he said. "Obviously he's a premiership coach and I really respect everything he did for our club these past few years.
"It's going to be a challenge for me to be able to maintain that level and add something extra from my time in playing overseas and my first class cricket career in Sri Lanka."
After winning the competition batting aggregate last season, Chandima said he continued to work on his own game, hoping to lead from the front in seeing his team win the premiership.
"I haven't won one yet, it's something I'm determined to do with this team," he said.
Golden Point (A)
Buninyong (H)
Brown Hill (A)
Napoleons-Sebastopol (A)
Ballarat-Redan (H)
Bacchus Marsh (H)
East Ballarat (H)
Mount Clear (H)
Wendourree (A)
Ballarat-Redan (A)
Buninyong (A)
Brown Hill (H)
Napoleons-Sebastopol (H)
Goldon Point (H)
