If you asked anyone connected with the Ballarat Cricket Association which three teams have won the most games over the past two seasons, no doubt you'd say Darley and Wendouree as two, but very few would think of Napoleons-Sebastopol as the other.
But under-the-radar is exactly how the Dragons like it with coach Dan Davies set to once again lead the charge of his young side towards the top of the ladder again.
After a finals campaign in 2021-22, Naps-Sebas were tipped out in the final round of the season by East Ballarat. That momentum carried the Hawks to the title, while the Dragons sat back to watch and say 'what if?'
Season 2023-24 is a chance for Naps-Sebas to move away from the 'what if' into the 'what about us' mentality as they look to break through for that long awaited First XI title.
There will be two major changes in the Naps-Sebas line-up this season with Viraj Pushpakumara returning to Brown Hill while Janath Tissera has moved to Buninyong.
But the return of front-line bowler Harry Peirson will give a much-needed injection of pace at the top of the bowling line-up.
"They are the two consistent one's players from last year," Davies said. "We're confident we have the ability to build from within.
"Our seconds were very strong last year and played in a semi-final, they had a few one's level players in that side that would be looking for an opportunity. We had a couple of clear First XI players who found themselves in the two's late last season, so we're very confident in those guys and giving them an opportunity to play.
"Our priority is to give opportunity first and foremost to our own players, we're not continually going out and chasing players every year.
"Our second and thirds all played finals, so it's those guys who will be given the opportunities."
Davies said Peirson would add a spark to the line-up.
"He's come back from England, we had him at the club four years ago, he's a right-arm opening bowler," he said. "For us, it's very important as we have a steady attack but we've probably lacked that one front line bowler, he fills the need for us."
Having built the squad over the past three years, Davies believes he has the cattle to take the next step.
"When I came three years ago, I came to a club that had won two games in four years, or something like that," he said.
"We haven't gone and changed the personnel that much, it's been about creating culture, high standards with our training, get a good group of coaches around the guys.
"The first year we improved but still finished down near the bottom of the ladder, the next year we made finals and last year we were tipped out by losing to East in the last round. We've had a successful last two seasons."
Davies said the club was buoyed by its one-day form last year, but knows it needs to lift its two-day game.
"We didn't lose a one-day game last year, but our two day form wasn't up to scratch and to win a grand final, you've got to play four days, that's the next step for us," he said.
"During COVID and the last couple of years we've played a lot of one-day cricket, so we had a focus on that, but we have to train, think and prepare about how we get better results in two day cricket."
East Ballarat (A)
Brown Hill (H)
Wendouree (A)
Darley (H)
Mount Clear (A)
Ballarat-Redan (H)
Golden Point (A)
Buninyong (A)
Bacchus Marsh (H)
Mount Clear (H)
Brown Hill (A)
Wendouree (H)
Darley (A)
East Ballarat (H)
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.