How do you quantify one hour of cricket that ultimately costs you a premiership?
For Wendouree it's a fire that burns deep within as it prepares for another tilt at the elusive Ballarat Cricket Association First XI title.
While you should not spend time on old ground, it's impossible to ignore the third innings capitulation that saw the Red Caps extract defeat from the jaws of victory against East Ballarat in the grand final last season.
For skipper Heath Pyke - himself a first innings century maker in the grand final - it's a game that the club must pick itself up from quickly if it is to make amends.
"We did a lot right last year to put ourselves in a position to win the premiership, but unfortunately, and credit to East, they played too well for us in the end and got the chocolates.
"I think for us ti improve it's prudent on the entire playing group, improving in different areas individually and collectively.
"Yes we can joke about it an hour of cricket costing us a grand final, but even out of that hour, there's specific learnings from a team perspective and individually what we can take away and improve on."
There's a couple of significant changes with Ryan Simmonds departing to play in the Geelong league, while Mick Nolan has come in to the squad
"The biggest improvement will be a more rounded team," Pyke said. "Mick Nolan will strengthen our batting order a fair bit, we've lost Simmonds, but we've also regained Jack Peeters who's come back from a knee reconstruction last year.
"All-in-all I think we've got a more well-rounded squad than we did last year, we've lost some experience obviously, but I think we are realistic in that Ryan didn't bowl a lot last year, so having Mick into the squad offsets the loss."
Pyke said there was plenty to get excited about in the junior ranks as well.
"We've got some nice kids coming through, Monty Maloney is one, Murphy Skinner, Charlie Mahncke, Charlie Eckel as well are all in and around the senior squad," he said.
"We've also got some juniors who have played senior cricket as well, I think that's where the majority of growth will come from."
Wendouree has a difficult first-up assignment, hitting the road to face newcomers Bacchus Marsh.
It's a slight case of the unknown, but Pyke says his team is ready for whatever the newest team in the competition will deliver first up.
"There's a bit of unknown having those guys coming out of the Gisborne competition, there is some exposed form you can look at," he said.
"We've done a little bit of homework into some of those players who have played in and around the representative teams, like James Lidgett and a couple of those boys.
"From our end, it's an open book policy, for us it's to turn up and give ourselves the best opportunity to play our best cricket. If we tick the boxes for what we're looking to achieve, more often than not, we're going to be in the game."
He said the inclusion of the new team could only strengthen the competition going forward.
"It definitely creates a sense of interest and intrigue within the league with a new club coming in," he said. "Also now having two sides based out of Bacchus Marsh will create a friendly rivalry between those two sides as well.
"Overall, it will only improve the depth and quality within the Ballarat competition."
IN OTHER NEWS
Bacchus Marsh (A)
East Ballarat (A)
Napoleons-Sebastopol (H)
Mount Clear (H)
Golden Point (A)
Buninyong (H)
Brown Hill (A)
Ballarat-Redan (A)
Darley (H)
Golden Point (H)
East Ballarat (H)
Napoleons-Sebastopol (A)
Mount Clear (A)
Bacchus Marsh (H)
