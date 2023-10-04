Kerry Fletcher has been an artist for all of her life.
"Since I was a kid, well ... I wasn't only an artist, when you're a little kid, there's a lot of things you can do," Ms Fletcher said.
"But it was a thing that I was proud of."
Moving around a lot, Ms Fletcher has had three homes in the past six years.
Her latest exhibition at the Butcher Shop Gallery in Soldiers Hill aims to encapsulate "home".
Titled Air Water Farm the collection of oil paintings are inspired by the landscapes around Ballarat, Hamilton and some smaller towns in between.
Drawing always came naturally to her and she was often surrounded by creatives, coming from an artistic family.
"My grandpa told me I was quite good at it and he'd always wanted to be an artist."
Ms Fletcher moved back to Ballarat to be closer to her family during the COVID-19 pandemic, but smaller towns, especially Hamilton have a special place in her heart.
She said she loved they were warm, small and a bit old-fashioned, even though there were many innovative businesses popping up in town.
"I grew up in a small town, so it probably just feels like home," she said.
Ms Fletcher said more often people would smile at you while walking in the street compared to Ballarat.
Ms Fletcher came to painting because she wanted a new challenge.
She said drawing had always come naturally to her and painting seemed to take a complete reversal of her skills.
She studied painting during her postgraduate studies in the 1990s because it was viewed in a higher regard compared to drawing.
"There's a challenge to painting too because it's completely opposite to drawing," Ms Fletcher said.
Her exhibition opens on October 7 from 2 to 4pm, at 112 Seymour St, Soldiers Hill.
The gallery will then be open on Saturday and Sunday until October 29.
