"WHEN you are ageing well, you are sharing generously," is what Margot Maule says is important about this Ballarat Seniors Festival.
Ms Maule has found there was still much to learn and much to share from experience once you retire. In retirement, Ms Maule, a keen knitter, has been learning to spin her own wool via new friends and "people with experience" she has made with Ballarat and District Spinners and Weavers.
But Ms Maule said people need not wait until retirement to be sharing and learning - a younger member in his 20s has been helping with 3D printing to create parts the spinners might need, rather than importing; in turn they could teach him to spin wool.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the language we all use in talking about and talking to seniors and older people in the community were important in breaking down the stigma of what it means to be ageing.
"Just because someone stops working it should not mean they get lost - there is a wealth of knowledge and expertise in all different areas they can offer," Cr Hudson said.
"There are great opportunities to mentor others and to learn from each other in the community."
The city's month-long Ballarat Seniors Festival opened with a Get Connected expo at Alfredton Sports and Community Club on Wednesday, October 4.
The expo, organised by City of Ballarat's ageing well services teams, was designed to help people discover new groups and activities to connect with and socialise. About 40 free or low-cost events are on offer in October for anyone aged 55-plus.
"There is a real hive of activity and a real celebration here [in Alfredton]. It is important seniors age well and socialise and stay connected," Cr Hudson said.
"...There is an importance for when people transition from a work environment to what's next and to not be afraid of what's next."
Cr Hudson said it was important for everyone to keep their mind active, their bodies moving and to stay connected.
He pointed to his parents, aged 95 and 90, who maintained long-established community connections.
Cr Hudson encouraged people to "tap others on the shoulder", who might be less forward in joining in new activities.
Ballarat Seniors Festival will culminate with Ballarat Senior of the Year awards at the town hall on October 31.
For more details, visit Ballarat Seniors Festival website. Print copies of the festival program are also available at the Phoenix Building in Armstrong Street South, the town hall or Sebastopol or Wendouree libraries.
Alternatively, people can call City of Ballarat's customer experience team on 5320 5500 to request a copy in the mail.
