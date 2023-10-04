The number of vehicles impounded by police in the Ballarat region in 2022 has reached the highest in ten years, and the trend is up across the board.
The Moorabool, Goldfields, Northern Grampians and Bendigo PSAs also saw dramatic increases over the past decade - partly due to penalty changes.
Latest figures shows the Ballarat PSA (including Pyrenees Shire) recorded 274 impoundments in the year ending December 31, 2022.
That's up on 235 the year before.
Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said the impoundments included everything from motorbikes to large trucks.
"We impounded a prime mover in Beaufort in May 2022 for excessive speed," he said.
"The trailer was disconnected and the company had to bring in another prime mover to get their freight back on the road."
Back in 2013, police in the Ballarat PSA impounded just 99 vehicles. That jumped sharply between 2018 (130) and 2019 (261).
In the 2020 calendar year it rose again to 271, before a dip in 2021 (235). The same dip was seen across the state during the pandemic.
"I think those figures are up because we get a lot more assistance from the public these days," Senior Sergeant Gardner said.
"They often get in touch via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Sometimes they'll also send photos and videos.
"But if people witness a dangerous situation then and there - such as hooning - then we want them to call triple zero."
Senior Sergeant Gardner encouraged people to get in touch with whatever description they could give of the vehicle.
"Some of these cars don't have number plates, so it's not always going to be possible to get the registration, but if we have a description of the car, time and place it can give us clues," he said.
"At the weekend we impounded cars in Brown Hill and Soldiers Hill.
"In both cases we had help from the public."
Across the past decade, 1747 vehicles have been impounded in Ballarat. That represents more than two per cent of all cases in Victoria.
But Ballarat's hoons and dangerous drivers pale in comparison to Bendigo - where a whopping 2666 vehicles were impounded over the past decade - including 387 last year.
The Bendigo PSA was only marginally better than Geelong which recorded 2774 over the decade.
Bendigo and Geelong each accounted for three per cent of the state's impoundments.
The Moorabool PSA (including Hepburn and Golden Plains) saw 130 last year - a more than five-fold increase since the 23 that police recorded in 2013.
It was even more dramatic in the Northern Grampians PSA which experienced a six-fold increase from 17 impoundments to 105 last year.
The Goldfields PSA - which takes in Maryborough - also saw a big jump over that time - from 29 to 80
Across the western half of the state there were a total of 14,755 impoundments in 200. In 2013 there was only 733.
Half of all drivers of impounded vehicles were people over 31 (50 per cent). Just eight per cent were aged 19 or under.
Statewide, the most common reasons for impoundment were driving while disqualified/suspended (45 per cent), followed by unlicensed driving (12 per cent) and high level drink driving (six per cent).
"There have been changes over the years to the grounds for impounding a car," Senior Sergeant Gardner said.
"Over a long period it seems hooning has become more prevalent in society.
"There is more hooning generally - and more signs of hooning.
"You might see tyremarks and signs of donuts on an isolated road."
Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 or people can snake a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
