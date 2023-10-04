The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Hundreds of vehicles impounded in the Ballarat region in 2022

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of vehicles impounded by police in the Ballarat region in 2022 has reached the highest in ten years, and the trend is up across the board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.