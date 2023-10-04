A Ballarat woman has been ordered to pay a family more than $10,000, after she lost control of her vehicle while doing burnouts and plowed into their home.
Timica Jackson pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on October 3, 2023, to three charges relating to the incident including driving in a dangerous manner.
Jackson had been driving a green Holden Commodore in the direction of Joseph and Clayton Streets in Canadian, about 9:50pm on September 10, 2022.
When she reached the intersection, Jackson began performing burnouts, before trying to drive off with the wheels of the car still spinning.
As she left the intersection, Jackson lost control of her vehicle, which slid to the left hand side of the road and careered towards a house.
Jackson struck the home's letterbox before smashing into the veranda and snapping a supporting post.
The owners were in their front room at the time, and watched as Jackson narrowly missed colliding with their home, before driving off without taking responsibility for the incident.
It cost the family $12,903 to repair the damage to their home.
On October 4, 2022, Jackson was interviewed by police regarding the incident, where she admitted to the crash.
When officers asked her the reason for the dangerous driving, Jackson told them it was because of her mental state at the time.
"There is no excuse, there is no reason [for the driving]," she said to police.
Lawyer David Tamanika said his client performed the burnouts after being affected by a toxic relationship.
He said during the breakup there had been a dispute over property, and Jackson's ex-partner had demanded she return the car which belonged to him.
"On the night this occurred it was more about damaging his car, what happened to her was more ancillary" he said.
Mr Tamanika said it was important for Jackson to keep her drivers licence, as she was a single mother who also worked full-time as a property manager for a Ballarat real estate agency.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said Jackson was lucky she hadn't "taken out" the people sitting in their front room.
"I'm not sure what the people watching television thought about that," he said.
"They're just watching TV on a weeknight and you nearly end up in their living room and then you drive off."
Magistrate Radford said Jackson was facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison, but he took into account the negative effects of her previous relationship and that she was a full-time worker.
Jackson was ordered to pay the family restitution of $12,093 and was fined a further $1200.
She was also placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order where she must complete a road trauma awareness course, but did not lose her licence.
