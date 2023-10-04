A Ballarat man has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than 30 charges from incidents over a 12-month period.
Daniel Pring, 47, was jailed for 18 months with a non-parole period of nine months over the series of charges which included possession of a weapon, possession of drugs, theft and unlawful assault.
The court heard a dozen incidents, including when Pring went into the Sturt Street McDonalds outlet on March 11, 2023.
He approached a staff member at the front counter and asked if it was open.
Pring became aggressive and spat at the worker, which hit them in the shoulder.
The worker said they saw Pring clench his hand.
Ballarat police were contacted and Pring was found outside were police interviewed him.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the assault on the worker was "pretty egregious".
Pring was also caught on multiple occasions in possession of pink crystals believed to be methamphetamine and on once instance, heroin.
In one April incident at the Scardsale Roadhouse, Pring was also found with a knife tucked into the back of his pants.
On December 24, 2022, Pring broke into a motel room at The Bell Tower Inn where he slept overnight, leaving in the early hours to avoid management.
However, police found bail documents with Pring's name of them in the room as well as medication with his name on it.
Forensic evidence was found on a cup Pring had used.
Magistrate Radford said the crimes seemed to be "opportunistic".
"It's clear there is a significant and overwhelming drug addiction," he said.
"This is ruling your life and ruining it."
Pring also pleaded guilty to driving charges, bail and family violence order breaches.
He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.