The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Jail term for Ballarat man who spat at fast food workers

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 4 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat man has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than 30 charges from incidents over a 12-month period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.