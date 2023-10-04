The Courier
Guy Sebastian to headline Ballarat Hand in Hand mental health event

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:31pm
POP star Guy Sebastian is set to share his Open Parachute story with families in a special Ballarat mental health awareness session.

