POP star Guy Sebastian is set to share his Open Parachute story with families in a special Ballarat mental health awareness session.
Sebastian will share the stage with Ballarat Olympic swimmer Shayne Reese and wheelchair rugby Paralympian Josh Hose, who hails from Camperdown.
The event is hosted by Hand in Hand, a Ballarat business alliance that operates under The Sebastian Foundation banner to raise funds for youth mental health and to roll out the Open Parachute program in Ballarat schools.
Hand in Hand founder Leah Ashton said it was an incredible line up and they were humbled to have Sebastian making the special visit to promote the program and mental health awareness for young people in the region.
"Both Guy and Jules [Sebastian] have been impacted by mental health and suicide. Guy will talk about his personal journey and all his hurdles he has had to face and what he had to do to get to where he is today."
Sebastian, who shot to fame as the inaugural Australian Idol winner in 2003, is a six-time ARIA award winning and multi-platinum singer-songwriter. He is a judge on television talent show The Voice.
Together with wife Jules, Sebastian launched The Sebastian Foundation in 2013 as a way to best direct their charitable efforts to make a tangible impact in communities. This has evolved to a strong focus on promoting mental health for young people, recognising different high-pressure challenges facing children today.
Open Parachute is a peer-led program to equip children with practical skills to navigate their mental health journey. The program is backed with Macquarie University research.
Five Ballarat primary schools have taken part in the inaugural Open Parachute roll-out in town.
Children from Alfredton, Delacombe, Scotsburn, Buninyong and Lucas primary schools will be part of Hand in Hand's Let's Talk About Mental Health event with Sebastian on Monday, October 9.
Pupils will be involved in a question and answer session with Sebastian about the Open Parachute program. Alfredton Primary School's choir will also serve up a performance for Sebastian.
"It will be a positive night for sharing information and what the parachute program is, for families and mums and dads to see how proactive it is for the kids and how they are learning," Ms Ashton said.
"...[For Hose and Reese] this is about so much more than gold medals, but the journey to get there."
The event will also feature The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales and ambassador Tim Bone, of MasterChef fame.
Hand in Hand is a joint initiative between Ms Ashton at PilatesFit Plus, The Playground Gym and Tennis Ballarat in wanting to do more to help the city's younger generations face modern mental health challenges.
Let's Talk About Mental Health will be at Regent Cinemas on Monday, October 9, from 5-7pm. Tickets at eventbrite.
