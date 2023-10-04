An 'offensive' man has learnt a costly lesson, after he passed out at a hotel gaming machine and had his car and winnings stolen.
Benjamin Hill, 43, pleaded guilty to 11 charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on October 3, 2023, in relation to the incident and other offending.
According to a police summary, about 1am on April 5, 2022, Hill was at Wendouree's Blue Bell Hotel with a co-accused when they noticed a man - under the influence - had passed out at a pokies machine.
Hill and the co-accused cashed out his winnings and took his car keys from his jacket pocket.
They were then captured on CCTV footage getting into the victim's vehicle and driving off.
When the co-accused was arrested by police, she said they had stolen the man's car and winnings to teach him a lesson for his offensive behaviour at the pub.
In a subsequent interview, Hill told officers the man had been talking about his penis in front of his partner, so when he saw he had passed out he thought "bugger ya" and took his belongings.
Hill was also charged with several other offences including driving while disqualified, driving under the influence of drugs and stealing a laptop from a family member.
On June 4, 2021, police were driving in Mount Pleasant about 3:50am in the morning when they saw a car with dim lights in Lightfoot Avenue.
As officers approached, the car fled towards Barkly Street at high speed.
Police pursued the driver, but when they arrived at the Pryor Street and Barkly Street intersection, they found the car had hit the curb and hit a wooden barrier.
The driver's side door was open and the offender fled the scene.
Officers found cannabis, methamphetamine and a syringe containing GHB in the vehicle, along with clothing and personal belongings.
A registration check of the car found that it belonged to Hill.
Lawyer Philippa Holm said her client was pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity, and that he had attempted rehabilitation since the events, which were several years ago.
Ms Holm said Hill had a drug dependency from the age of 16, and the offending had occurred during a relapse.
Magistrate Hugh Radford sentenced Hill to a Community Corrections Order [CCO], but said he would have imposed a six month prison sentence had Hill not pleaded guilty.
He also warned Hill not to engage in further drug use or to start driving again.
"If you want to hop in the car from today, that will put you squarely in the bracket of prison time," he said.
"If you do continue to use [drugs], you will come back to court and be resentenced, and probably receive a term of imprisonment."
Hill was sentenced to a 24 month CCO where he must complete 200 hours of community work, seek treatment for drug abuse and complete a men's beaviour change program.
