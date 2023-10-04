The Courier
Benjamin Hill pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court to robbery at Blue Bell Hotel

By Bryan Hoadley
October 5 2023 - 5:00am
An 'offensive' man has learnt a costly lesson, after he passed out at a hotel gaming machine and had his car and winnings stolen.

