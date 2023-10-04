The Courier
Social pictures: 2023 Federation University and TAFE student graduate at Civic Hall

By Staff Reporters
October 4 2023 - 7:00pm
There were cheers of joy at Ballarat's Civic Hall this week, as Federation University and TAFE students celebrated their graduation.

