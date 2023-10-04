There were cheers of joy at Ballarat's Civic Hall this week, as Federation University and TAFE students celebrated their graduation.
There were 450 students are receiving their qualification this week, with Fiona Robson delivering the graduation address on Tuesday, after graduating from a Masters of Social Work (Qualifying).
The privilege of education was the focus of Ms Robson's graduation address to her peers.
"Just as our communities influence us, we influence our communities," she said.
"Although many of us feel stressed and it can feel like people are more divided, being curious about others as well as our own beliefs and opinions can help bring more understanding, connection and care."
Professor Erica Smith, who joined the University of Ballarat in 2008, was also awarded the title of Emeritus Professor for distinguished service through scholarly excellence or academic distinction. Pictures by Kate Healy.
