The construction of a $13 million housing facility at Lucas is well under way following a minor setback.
Ingenia Lifestyle's project stopped for about two months in late March after building firm Lloyd Group entered voluntary administration.
Hanlon Construct was appointed the new builder and work resumed in May on a state-of-the-art 'clubhouse'.
Click here to browse the latest View property magazine.
Ingenia Communities head of development, New South Wales and Victoria, Michael Rabey said work continued as soon as possible after the builder collapsed.
Lloyd Group employees were lucky to pick up work with Hanlon Construct.
"While it's been a little bit of a delay, it's been pretty good for us. It can be a nightmare losing a builder, obviously it's terrible for everybody, but in this case we've picked up the same crew and all the trades were brought back to life which is really good," Mr Rabey said.
The gated community, called Parkside Lucas, has been under construction at 65 Eleanor Drive for three years and is expected to be completed from the middle to end of 2026.
It is situated on 10 hectares and once complete, will include 250 new houses for about 400 people aged 55 and over.
Project manager Alex McConville said one third of the houses had been built and another 40 were currently being constructed, with half of them to be settled soon.
Civil works are under way for the next 50 houses.
He said more than 60 residents were living at Parkside Lucas and inquiries were being made everyday.
The community's major building, called the Clubhouse, is expected to be completed before Easter. The roof is currently being installed.
The precinct will include a lap pool, bowling green, gym, yoga/pilates room, art studio, cinema and library.
Parkside Lucas properties range from $529,000 to $690,000 and the homeowner leases the land through a site agreement.
Mr Rabey said Lucas was a great area to build the resort-like facility because it was close to an established community, shops, medical centre, wetlands and family.
"It's got the right type of population, a good attractive place for people to live in general and a lot of our customers want to remain in their local area," he said.
"It's got the age appropriate housing for what they need given as they're getting older, but also living close to their family, their networks and grandkids."
Mr Rabey said a lot of Parkside Lucas' customers were young retirees or still working and they wanted to downsize.
He said the attractive side of communities like Parkside Lucas was its clubs, friendly neighbours, facilities and security.
"There is a real part of the market that wants to right size their accommodation. They want the lifestyle and amenities this type of accommodation can give. The facility we are providing feels like it's their facility, there's lots of recreational things to do. Clubs that form," he said.
"We are finding that's the attractive part."
Parkside Lucas' display home and sales office is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.
Sign-up for The Courier's weekly property newsletter, sent every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.