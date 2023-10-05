The Hepburn shire would like to move away from a high car dependency and are seeking community feedback on what ways people would be open to travelling around the shire.
The project started as a way for the council to identify the next steps for footpaths and trails across the shire to ensure they are accessible and working for the community.
Hepburn Shire chief executive Bradley Thomas said they were doing a lot of work putting together the township structure plans and thought a more holistic approach to transport would be beneficial.
He said they know from the census, the shire is heavily car dependent with over 80 per cent of households owning one or two cars and 16 percent owning three or more.
The transport plan will look at how they can encourage residents to reduce their car usage.
Improvements to public transport and electric vehicle infrastructure and fees are also on the table.
"But we need to have some other things in place and that's what we're hoping this study will do," Mr Thomas said.
Mr Thomas said they know access to public transport is a concern for residents.
"When we do surveys on almost every other topic, public transportation comes through as one of the really key issues," he said.
"It doesn't matter whether we're talking about housing or health for any of the topics that we're doing, access to public transport is really key."
Mr Thomas said the council expected the strategy will give them a list of projects where transport can be improved.
If funding is needed, this strategy will help make a case to the state and federal governments.
Grampians disAbility executive officer Roy Rekkie said a key concern for the group was making sure Ballarat and Hepburn shires had connected footpaths.
"Particularly, footpaths leading to bus stops ... I've noticed that there are new bus stops that look disability friendly but the only way you get up in the winter is through mud," he said.
"That simply doesn't work."
Mr Rekkie said considerations should also be made around roundabouts.
"For people with vision impairments, it needs to be clear to them they're approaching a crossing point and they should be wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs."
"Those who designed roundabouts know all this, it's often a question of budget."
"Ensuring the footpath is considered as a crucial piece of infrastructure, in the first instance, that's important."
The Hepburn Shire has been working on a large number of projects where they asked for community consultation, including their township reviews.
Mr Thomas said advertising for community feedback had been a big focus for this councillor group after the 2020 election.
"There was probably a community sentiment, where people felt we weren't speaking with our community and listening," he said.
"We've really gone on a big journey around community engagement."
The survey is open until October 22.
The council will prepare a report in November and a draft transport plan will be released in early 2024 for additional feedback.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.