Ballarat house prices continue to drop, although the trend over the past three months is showing a loss of momentum in the pace of value falls.
CoreLogic's national Home Value Index released on Sunday revealed houses across Ballarat recorded a 0.6 per cent drop in September.
The median house price in Ballarat is $579,381, down from $586,828 recorded in August.
Unit prices dropped 1.3 per cent in September to hold a $361,398 median price, compared with last month's median price of $372,538.
The data showed the median price of dwellings (houses and units combined) fell 0.7 per cent to $545,388 in September.
Prices are 10.4 per cent below their cyclical high in May 2022, but are still 25.7 per cent above pre-COVID levels.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said there were a number of factors contributing to the decline, including an imbalance between available housing supply and demand.
He said advertised stock levels across region were trending higher, providing buyers with more choice, less urgency and more leverage at the negotiation table.
CoreLogic was tracking 1756 properties for sale in September in Ballarat, up 42 per cent on the same time in 2022.
"In September, the number of homes advertised for sale rose a further 2.6 per cent from August levels to be 42 per cent higher than a year ago and almost 27 per cent above the 10 year average," Mr Lawless said.
"The rise in advertised supply is mostly due to less demand. The flow of new listings coming onto the market is roughly at around average levels for this time of the year, but purchasing activity is holding at below average levels.
"With advertised supply outweighing demand, sellers will need to be realistic in their price expectations and ensure they have a solid marketing campaign behind the property."
The data shows median days on market was tracking at 63 days, well above the decade average of 40 days and the record lows when homes were selling in just 11 days in late November.
Mr Lawless said similarly, vendors were having to discount their initial asking prices by a larger amount, with the median vendor discount increasing to 5.3 per cent compared with a decade average of 3.2 per cent.
Ballarat's median house prices decreased 3.2 per cent over the quarter and 6.7 per cent over 12 months, the data shows, while units decreased two per cent over the last quarter and 2.9 per cent over 12 months.
Dwellings decreased three per cent over the quarter and 6.3 per cent over 12 months.
Mr Lawless said Ballarat dwelling prices had been in decline since June 2022.
"Although the recent trend over the past three months is clearly showing a loss of momentum in the pace of value falls," Mr Lawless said.
"With advertised stock levels continuing to trend higher and no signs of a pick up in demand, the trending is pointing towards further falls in value over the months ahead."
Mr Lawless said lower prices were good news for prospective buyers.
"With housing values down 10.4 per cent from their 2022 peak, the median dwelling value has dropped by roughly $63,400, providing a more affordable entry point to the market," he said.
Overall, homes across Australia marked an eighth consecutive monthly rise, up 0.8 per cent in September.
