Ballarat mortgage holders have been offered a reprieve after the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates, but many are still experiencing the financial pinch.
The RBA held the official cash rate at 4.1 per cent on Tuesday for the fourth month in a row.
This means Ballarat mortgage holders are making a $3077 monthly repayment for a $579,381 mortgage, which is the median price of a house in Ballarat, according to comparison site Canstar.
Biggin Scott Ballarat agent Mark Vorstenbosch said he was seeing some distress selling in Ballarat, but mostly in the investor market rather than homeowners.
He said factors including extra costs placed upon landlords and previous interest rate rises had created a perfect some, and some were getting out.
"Basically there is a perfect storm that's created that situation and there's only so much you can get back from rent rises. I think it's mostly in that investor market rather than the homeowners," Mr Vorstenbosch said.
He said the Ballarat market just needed one more interest rate pause to bring back more buyer and seller confidence.
Another interest rate hold, he said, would reduce the number of days on market which is tracking at 63 days - well above the decade average of 40 days and the record lows when homes were selling in just 11 days in late November - according to CoreLogic.
"I think there's absolutely no doubt people are looking for some steadiness in the path going forward and I think if they have yet another non-rise, that will give some confidence back into the marketplace, which is coming," Mr Vorstenbosch said.
"There certainly has been a quickening. We've noticed that in our open house numbers, they've certainly improved, but the interesting thing is it's very price segmented. If properties are somewhere between your $400,000 to $600,000, there's been that quickening. If they're above that $600,000 and then get above $700,000 that hasn't yet really placed a lot in the marketplace.
"I think every time that we have no rise in the rates, that will hopefully bring the price segmentation up a bit when confidence moves up the price ladder, because I think it's there in the lower pricing, it just needs that little bit more steadiness to get some of those purchasers back in the market."
Despite the interest rate hold, homeowners on fixed mortgages could continue to face financial stress.
RateCity analysis of RBA and big four bank data show, nationally, there are about 140,000 to 160,000 mortgages still to come of fixed rates through to the end of 2023.
RBA data shows there were 590,000 mortgages that came off fixed rates in 2022, 880,000 in 2023 and 450,000 in 2024.
For many families, things are likely to get tougher before they get better, even without another cash rate hike, which the RBA has not ruled out, Rate City says,
"The two-to-three-month lag on when the RBA increases the cash rate to when borrowers see that extra money coming out of their bank accounts means many households with a variable mortgage only just started paying for the last rate hike back issued in June in August or September," RateCity says.
"While inflation is coming down, the cost of living is by no means in reverse. Filling up the shopping trolley and car each week is still going to be a challenge for the foreseeable future."
Buyer turnout at auctions and open homes will continue to rise following Tuesday's RBA decision, according to the LJ Hooker Group.
"Today's decision gives buyers with pre-approvals the confidence to table offers and bid at auction knowing they can meet serviceability levels of their loan," said LJ Hooker Group's head of research Mathew Tiller.
"Sellers are responding to the pause in rate rises, coming to market to capture buyers' confidence."
