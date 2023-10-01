The Courier
How RBA interest rate pause effects Ballarat mortgages

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated October 5 2023 - 10:32am, first published October 2 2023 - 10:16am
Ballarat mortgage holders have been offered a reprieve after the Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates, but many are still experiencing the financial pinch.

