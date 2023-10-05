Two alleged serial hoons have had their cars impounded in Ballarat's east, including one man now facing serious charges.
It is alleged the 26-year-old driver had been aggravating residents around Brown Hill for some time.
His dark coloured Ford sedan was impounded on Sunday.
He has been charged with unlawful assault, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving while disqualified and driving in a way that caused loss of traction.
He has been bailed - and will face Ballarat Magistrates Court in November.
"Over the long weekend we impounded two cars that had been causing a lot of grief in their areas - Brown HIll and Soldiers Hill," Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said.
"It was suspected, repeated hoon behaviour - and the cars were unsafe as well.
"This behaviour was happening day and night.
"We had a lot of help from the public - especially in the Soldiers Hill case - as we were provided with photos and footage."
Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 or people can submit a confidential report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
The website also allows people to submit photos and videos.
Hoon activity happening then and there - especially if there is a danger to life - should be reported by calling triple zero.
