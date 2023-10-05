LAUREN Jackson's return to the basketball court is confirmed, but could she make a surprise appearance in Ballarat next Saturday night when her Southside Flyers clash with Bendigo Spirit in a pre-season encounter at Selkirk Stadium?
Ballarat has been locked in as the host for the pre-season clash between the Spirit, featuring Ballarat Miners MVP Abbey Wehrung and the Flyers on October 14.
Jackson's comeback to the WNBL was cut short when she suffered a season-ending achilles injury in February. But the 42-year-old has declared she is back fit and firing and ready to lead her team this WNBL season which begins on November 1.
Jackson told the Southside Flyers website she wasn't sure how she would overcome the injury setback, but was ready to play, feeling fitter than she has for many years and is looking forward to receiving the incredible support from fans again.
"I honestly didn't know if I would be ready for the WNBL this season," she said.
"But I am fitter that I was last year, it's the best I have felt in a long time. The rehab has gone really well, and the club has seen me on court, and they know I am ready. That's why we're here again.
"I can't wait to get back on the court with the Flyers, I am going to enjoy the season, have fun and play with my friends and really embrace every moment.
"I love playing under Cheryl (Flyers coach Cheryl Chambers), the Flyers have a great culture, and the team feels like family and have provided great support to me to be ready for another season."
The clash at Selkirk Stadium will also give Ballarat's Abbey Wehrung a chance to impress leading into the new season with the Bendigo Spirit.
The pre-season match between Bendigo Spirit and Southside Flyers will be at Selkirk Stadium on October 14, with tip-off at 5.30pm.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.