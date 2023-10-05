The Courier
Ballarat council urges residents to share opinion on housing strategy

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 5 2023 - 12:25pm
Ballarat leaders are preparing to find space for 29,0000 more homes over the next 18 years and they want your opinions.

