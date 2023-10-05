Ballarat leaders are preparing to find space for 29,0000 more homes over the next 18 years and they want your opinions.
As they put together the strategy of how this growth should be managed they are urging residents to complete the community feedback survey.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said responses to the housing strategy will shape what kind of houses will be used to deal with growth in the future.
He said the council wanted to hear from anyone with a vested interest in Ballarat.
"We'd really love to get that level of input about how people feel about their neighbourhoods, telling us what's important to them and what their vision is," he said during the council's August meeting.
"If you live in Ballarat, it affects you," growth and development director Natalie Robertson said.
The community feedback would be used to guide the strategy as council works towards the 29,000 homes needed.
So far more than 2,000 people have viewed the strategy documents and more than 60 people have completed the survey.
Once the documents are adopted by council, they will be put to the minister as an amendment to the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
Their impact will be binding.
A turning point for growth
Ballarat council is now alone in reviewing how they tackle growth in their region.
The Hepburn Shire passed their affordable housing strategy and action plan last month.
They will not put together a working group to help put the strategy into action.
"A lack of affordable housing affects the whole community," Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said.
"It's not only people on lower incomes who are adversely impacted, but also people in key jobs that we need to support our services and local businesses."
Cr Hood acknowledged most changes will need to come from the state government.
"Most factors that drive housing affordability are outside the direct control of local government," he said.
"However, we recognise this is a major issue for our community."
State sets out plan
The state government have also put housing in their sights as a key issue, with new premier Jacinta Allen highlighting the issue in her first appearance as the state's leader.
The state's ambitious housing plan, released two weeks ago, will aim to build 152,000 regional homes over 10 years.
The state government has committed to "streamlining the planning process for medium-to-high density residential development".
Changes to the way people apply to councils to build granny flats will also be changed.
In this week's cabinet shake up, Harriet Shing became housing minister while former housing minister Collin Brooks will continue the work on the housing plan as minister for development Victorian and precincts.
As part of this 'new vision' for the state's housing The Courier understands the current metropolitan planning strategy will be expanded to the whole of the state.
Community engagement for this plan is set to begin at the start of 2024.
Currently councils, like the Hepburn Shire, are using the 2014 Central Highlands Growth Plans to guide the decision making on how growth should be tackled in certain regions.
